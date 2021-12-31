Kerry Fire Service says measures can ensure no fires break out at home this Christmas

The Kerry Fire Service is urging people to take practical measures to ensure no fires break out in their homes this Christmas.

Calls to domestic house fires tend to increase over the festive season, with open fires and candles being serious fire hazards, more so when decorations are hung nearby.

Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer Maurice O’Connell explains steps people can take to reduce the risk of fires:

The Kerry Fire Service is also urging people to brief all visitors of their escape plan in case a fire does break out at home this Christmas.

Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer Maurice O’Connell says having an escape plan will help save lives in a fire breaks out: