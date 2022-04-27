Kerry Fine Gael TD won't support motion to scrap sale of turf

A Kerry government TD rejects criticism that the coalition is incapable of dealing with the climate emergency.

Environmentalists have made the claim in the wake of the controversy over the proposal to ban the widespread sale and distribution of turf.

The proposal has divided the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green party government.

Advertisement

The Minister for the Environment and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan put forward the controversial proposal.

However, it's strongly opposed by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs.

Fine Gael deputy Brendan Griffin says his party hasn't sat on the fence on climate change and has signed up to strict climate commitments.

Advertisement

The Kerry TD disagrees strongly with Minister Ryan's proposals.

However, he says he won't support Sinn Féin who have tabled a motion in the Dáil tonight calling for the scrapping of plans to restrict the sale of turf.

Deputy Griffin claims the motion is a political stunt and only focuses on the carbon tax increase, which is due to take effect on May 1st, and ignores recent government packages to help offset the rising cost of energy.

Advertisement

The deputy government chief whip expects the motion won’t be supported by members outside of government.