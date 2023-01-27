Kerry Fine Gael TD refuses to say if he’ll contest next general election

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin is refusing to say whether he’ll contest the next general election.

There’s speculation that the Keel man will step down and won’t put his name forward in the general election, which is expected to take place in Autumn of next year (2024).

In December, Deputy Brendan Griffin refused a position as a junior minister; he stated it was due to family reasons.

The 40-year-old had been tipped to take a position as minister of state; there’d also been speculation that Deputy Griffin would be appointed government chief whip as he'd served as deputy government chief whip while Micheál Martin was Taoiseach, before the reshuffle in December.

The Keel man previously served as junior tourism and sports minister between 2017 and 2020.

It’s being reported today that Deputy Griffin is one of nine Fine Gael TDs who won’t be seeking re-election.

In a statement to Radio Kerry, Deputy Griffin says he won’t be commenting on speculation regarding the next general election at this point.

He says his focus is on serving the people of Kerry, adding he’s continuing to work hard on the important issues affecting the people of this county and country and that’s where his focus will remain.

The Keel man says it’s natural that people will be curious about future elections, but with such events at least 21 months away, his priority for now is to do his best every day for the people he represents.