Kerry Fianna Fáil councillor says his party forgot about rural Ireland

A Kerry Fianna Fáil councillor says his party became too obsessed with winning over voters in Dublin and forgot about rural Ireland.

Fianna Fáil councillor for the Kenmare Municipal District John Francis Flynn made the comments.

He was speaking following the party think-in and the report into Fianna Fáil's performance in the 2020 general election and the Dublin Bay South election.

Cllr John Francis Flynn says his party has lost its identity as it's moved away from supporting people in rural areas: