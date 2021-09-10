Advertisement
Kerry Fianna Fáil councillor says his party forgot about rural Ireland

Sep 10, 2021 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry Fianna Fáil councillor says his party became too obsessed with winning over voters in Dublin and forgot about rural Ireland.

Fianna Fáil councillor for the Kenmare Municipal District John Francis Flynn made the comments.

He was speaking following the party think-in and the report into Fianna Fáil's performance in the 2020 general election and the Dublin Bay South election.

Cllr John Francis Flynn says his party has lost its identity as it's moved away from supporting people in rural areas:

 

