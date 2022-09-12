Advertisement
Kerry female entrepreneurs urged to apply for ACORNS

Sep 12, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry female entrepreneurs urged to apply for ACORNS
Kerry female entrepreneurs are being urged to apply for the latest cycle of ACORNS.

It’s a development initiative to support women living in rural Ireland, who wish to start a new business or who have recently started a venture.

It’s funded through the government’s Rural Innovation and Development Fund, and one of the voluntary Lead Entrepreneurs is Caroline Reidy of The HR Suite, Tralee and Dublin.

Fifty new entrepreneurs will be selected for ACORNS, which is a free initiative and will run over six months from October.

The deadline for applications is midnight on September 23rd; details are available on acorns.ie

 

