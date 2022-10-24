Advertisement
News

Kerry farmer announced as 2022 Farming for Nature ambassador

Oct 24, 2022 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry farmer announced as 2022 Farming for Nature ambassador Kerry farmer announced as 2022 Farming for Nature ambassador
Share this article

A Kerry farmer is one of five ambassadors chosen for the 2022 Farming for Nature.

Brigid O’Connor is a lifelong farmer from Camp, where she runs an organic sheep farming system.

Now in its fifth year, Farming for Nature was set up to identify, celebrate and support farmers who are farming in ways that support and protect nature on their land.

Advertisement

This year’s ambassadors come from beef, dairy, forestry, horticulture and tillage farmers - who manage a wide range of habitats, including grasslands, heaths, wetlands, uplands and woodlands.

The five Ambassadors will be featured at the annual Burren Winterage Weekend in October - where the overall winner of the Farming for Nature vote will be announced.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus