Kerry farmer announced as 2022 Farming for Nature ambassador

A Kerry farmer is one of five ambassadors chosen for the 2022 Farming for Nature.

Brigid O’Connor is a lifelong farmer from Camp, where she runs an organic sheep farming system.

Now in its fifth year, Farming for Nature was set up to identify, celebrate and support farmers who are farming in ways that support and protect nature on their land.

This year’s ambassadors come from beef, dairy, forestry, horticulture and tillage farmers - who manage a wide range of habitats, including grasslands, heaths, wetlands, uplands and woodlands.

The five Ambassadors will be featured at the annual Burren Winterage Weekend in October - where the overall winner of the Farming for Nature vote will be announced.