Kerry family resource centre which helped organise story-telling event at Tralee library welcomes court case outcome

A Kerry family resource centre which helped organise a story-telling event at Tralee library has welcomed the outcome of a court case connected to the occasion.

Listowel Family Resource Centre issued a statement following the sentencing at Tralee District Court yesterday of 45-year-old Ross Lahive of Church Street, Shandon Street, Cork.

Mr Lahive was sentenced to three months in prison while two others were fined.

Advertisement

The case related to assault and public order offences at a drag king storytelling event for children at Kerry Library, Moyderwell on 13th July 2023.

The Family Resource Centre National Forum has also welcomed the outcome.

Listowel Family Resource Centre, which has organised Kingdom Pride since 2021, ran the storytelling event in partnership with Tralee Library.

Advertisement

Judge David Waters imposed a three month jail term on Mr Lahive for one assault charge, to run concurrently with three two-month sentences for the remaining assault charges.

Margo Mills of Carnloch Drive, The Glen in Cork was fined €900 in relation to two charges, while Steven McGeough of Devonshire Street, Cork was fined €400 for a public order charge.

An appeal has been lodged in relation to Mr Lahive.

Advertisement

The CEO of Listowel Family Resource Centre, Jackie Landers, said families should not feel threatened:

CLIP: A - Listowel FRS Reacts to Ross Lahive/PKG/BF

Advertisement

Ms Landers says this is not a reflection of Kerry people:

CLIP: B - Listowel FRS Reacts to Ross Lahive/PKG/BF

Advertisement

If you have been affected by this story, contact the National LGBT+ Helpline on 1800 929 539