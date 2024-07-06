Kerry ETB calls on government to tackle inequalities in education

The Kerry Education and Training Board is calling on the government to tackle inequalities in the education sector.

Representatives of Kerry ETB have met with members of the oireachtas to express their concerns.

The meeting was organised by Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI).

They want the government to support the priorities laid out in the #SupportYourLocalETB campaign.

The four priorities include an increase in the number of community national schools (CNSs), an increase in the deputy principal allocation in DEIS designated ETB post-primary schools, a 600-million euro ring-fenced fund for the FET Colleges of the Future project, and a restoration in youth work funding to pre-austerity levels.

Over 17,000 adults and children attend Kerry ETB schools, at primary, post-primary and third levels.