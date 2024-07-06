Advertisement
News

Kerry ETB calls on government to tackle inequalities in education

Jul 6, 2024 17:18 By radiokerrynews
Kerry ETB calls on government to tackle inequalities in education
Share this article

The Kerry Education and Training Board is calling on the government to tackle inequalities in the education sector.

Representatives of Kerry ETB have met with members of the oireachtas to express their concerns.

The meeting was organised by Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI).

Advertisement

They want the government to support the priorities laid out in the #SupportYourLocalETB campaign.

The four priorities include an increase in the number of community national schools (CNSs), an increase in the deputy principal allocation in DEIS designated ETB post-primary schools, a 600-million euro ring-fenced fund for the FET Colleges of the Future project, and a restoration in youth work funding to pre-austerity levels.

Over 17,000 adults and children attend Kerry ETB schools, at primary, post-primary and third levels.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Guide published to help speed up property sales
Advertisement
4,500 cyclists undertaking 42nd annual Ring of Kerry charity cycle today
Listowel teenager found safe and well
Advertisement

Recommended

Kingdom Greyhound Racing Stadium Update
Community Games Update
Guide published to help speed up property sales
Kerry fall short to Meath in Camogie
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus