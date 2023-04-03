Kerry ETB allocated over half a million euro government funding

Kerry ETB is to receive over half a million euro funding in further education grants.

The funding - announced by Further and Higher Education Minister, Simon Harris, and Minister of State for Skills and Further Education, Niall Collins - is part of over €8 million grants for 16 ETB’s.

Kerry ETB has been allocated €507,500 ; which can be used for small scale works, including necessary infrastructure and improvement works, and the purchase of equipment.

Speaking at the announcement, Minister Harris said it's an essential part of the overall funding framework to support ETBs in the delivery of FET.

The grant is provided under Project 2040 and forms part of the ongoing investment in the further education and training (FET) sector.