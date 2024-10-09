Advertisement
Kerry environmentalist says there's no popular support for bill which would allow for development of LNG facilities

Oct 9, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
An environmentalist from Listowel says there's no popular support for the Government's planning and development bill which would allow for the development of LNG facilities.

Eoghan Harris is with Future Generations Kerry, one of several environmental groups protesting outside the Dáil today over the bill which is expected to be passed in the Dáil tonight.

The bill designates liquified natural gas (LNG) facilities as “strategic infrastructure”.

Those backing the bill say LNG is a transitional fuel and is necessary until the economy is fully renewable.

Mr Harris says the Green party in Government has reneged on its opposition to the fossil fuel facility:

Last week, the High Court quashed An Bord Pleanála's refusal to give planning permission for an LNG terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank.

Eoghan Harris says if Shannon LNG were to get planning permission for the development, it would lead to mass protests:

