Kerry drivers among those speeding on National Slow Down Day

68 vehicles have been caught speeding in the first five hours of National Slow Down Day.

Gardai and GoSafe vans have been out on the roads since 7am this morning, in an effort to reduce the number of traffic incidents.

37,777 vehicles have been checked for speeding in the first five hours of the operation.

Among some of the notable detections include two drivers in Kerry, both travelling on the N22 in Gotatlea, who were found to be travelling 127km/h and 124km/per hour in a 100km zone.