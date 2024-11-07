Advertisement
News

Kerry drivers among those speeding on National Slow Down Day

Nov 7, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Kerry drivers among those speeding on National Slow Down Day
speed van
Share this article

68 vehicles have been caught speeding in the first five hours of National Slow Down Day.

Gardai and GoSafe vans have been out on the roads since 7am this morning, in an effort to reduce the number of traffic incidents.

37,777 vehicles have been checked for speeding in the first five hours of the operation.

Advertisement

Among some of the notable detections include two drivers in Kerry, both travelling on the N22 in Gotatlea, who were found to be travelling 127km/h and 124km/per hour in a 100km zone.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Listenership to Radio Kerry grows again
Advertisement
Two men charged with North Kerry murder remanded in custody
Ecologist believes charge be introduced for Killarney National Park visitors for upkeep
Advertisement

Recommended

Fenor Looking Forward To Historic Clash With Firies
Garveys Tralee Warriors Through To Duffy Cup Quarter Finals
Kerry food business selected in national homegrown producer awards
Section of main Kerry-Limerick road to remain closed until 5pm
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus