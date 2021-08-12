Advertisement
Kerry Culture Night programme of events launched

Aug 12, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Culture Night programme of events launched
Kerry County Arts has launched its programme of events for Culture Night 2021.

This year's Kerry Culture Night will focus on outdoor events at stunning locations across the county, as well as a limited number of online and live streamed events.

St John's Theatre in Listowel will host a series of outdoor theatre, music and comedy performances, while the Fanzini Brothers will perform at the Killarney House and Gardens.

The Rose Hotel in Tralee will host a poetry event, while the Carnegie in Kenmare will host a virtual music session.

This year's Culture Night will take place on Friday, September 17th, with more details available on radiokerry.ie.

Under COVID-19 guidelines, many events will have to be pre-booked. For further details see www.culturenight.ie

