Kerry couple organising aid for La Palma families impacted by volcanic eruption

Sep 27, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry couple organising aid for La Palma families impacted by volcanic eruption
A Kerry couple, who live in Lanzarote, are organising aid for the neighbouring island of La Palma, where a volcano erupted last week.

More than 6-thousand people have been evacuated from their homes on the Spanish island, since the volcano erupted last week, burying hundreds of buildings.

Nathan Tadier, who is originally from Tralee, runs a pub in Lanzarote with his partner Áine.

They are involved in the efforts to help those who’ve had to flee their homes in La Palma; they are collecting aid and will transport it to La Palma in their van.

Nathan Tadier explains why they got involved:

A GoFundMe page has been set up for families who’ve been impacted by the volcanic eruption.

The details are available here:

