Kerry County Council’s emergency number will be operating for duration of Storm Éowyn

Jan 23, 2025 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council's emergency number will be operating for duration of Storm Éowyn
Photo: Kerry County Council Twitter (@countykerry)
Kerry County Council’s emergency number will be in operation for the duration of Storm Éowyn.

A status red wind warning is in place for Kerry from 2am until 10am tomorrow.

There’ll also be a status orange wind warning in place from midnight until 4pm tomorrow, with the National Emergency Co-ordination Group urging people not to underestimate the orange level warning.

Kerry County Council’s emergency number will open later tonight and will remain open until the storm passes.

It was be contacted on number 066 71 83 588; crews won’t be responding until the red warning has passed.

Road safety officer with Kerry County Council, Declan Keogh says this number is to report issues or damage caused by the storm:

A live forecast is available below:

