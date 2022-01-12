Kerry county councillor's appeal of assault conviction adjourned

Jackie Healy-Rae’s appeal of his suspended sentence for assault is set to be heard in Killarney next month.

The Kerry county councillor, along with his brother Kevin of Sandymount, Kilgarvan, were convicted of two charges of assaulting Kieran James on December 28th 2017 in Kenmare.

They’re sons of Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae.

Malachy Scannell of Inchacoosh, Kilgarvan, was found guilty of assaulting the same man, Kieran James, as well as Cornelius O'Sullivan, and a charge of criminal damage.

The three are appealing their convictions, and their cases came before Tralee Circuit Court yesterday, but were adjourned to Killarney on February 3rd.