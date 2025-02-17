Advertisement
News

Kerry county councillor wants fairer tax system for fishermen

Feb 17, 2025 09:27 By radiokerrynews
A Dingle based councillor wants the Minister for Finance to make the tax system fairer for fishermen.

Councillor Breandán Fitzgerald proposed the motion asking Kerry County Council to write to the minister asking that the Fisher Tax Credit be raised to the same level as the Seafarers Allowance.

He told the council chamber that it is unfair that the Fisher Tax Credit is worth just 40% of Seafarers' Allowance.

At present, the tax credit for people who spend at least 80 days a year actively sea fishing is €1270 per 80 days, while the allowance for people who work carrying passengers or cargo internationally (other than on fishing vessels) is €6350 per 160 days.

The motion was seconded by Sinn Féin Councillor Robert Brosnan.

