Kerry County Councillor wants eligibility for housing criteria amended

A Kerry County Councillor wants the eligibility for housing criteria to be amended.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris wants Kerry County Council to call on the Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien, to amend the criteria.

She says as it stands, income from the previous 12-months is considered when determining qualification for housing and supports.

Advertisement

Cllr Ferris says this is an unfair system that precludes constituents who find themselves out of work or unable to work from applying for housing and support for a number of months at minimum.

Advertisement

Advertisement