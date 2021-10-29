Advertisement
Kerry County Councillor wants eligibility for housing criteria amended

Oct 29, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin Kerry County Cllr Deirdre Ferris. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Kerry County Councillor wants the eligibility for housing criteria to be amended.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris wants Kerry County Council to call on the Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien, to amend the criteria.

She says as it stands, income from the previous 12-months is considered when determining qualification for housing and supports.

Cllr Ferris says this is an unfair system that precludes constituents who find themselves out of work or unable to work from applying for housing and support for a number of months at minimum.

 

 

