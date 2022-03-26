Advertisement
Kerry County Councillor says there’s been a lack of community alert text messages sent out recently

Mar 26, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry County Councillor is seeking to find out why there’s been a lack of community alert text messages sent out in recent months.

 

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin raised the issue at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting; he says there’s been a lack of such texts sent in the last 18 to 20 months.

Cllr Cronin says people in rural areas say they find this system hugely beneficial, as it keeps them informed and updated.

 

The Independent councillor is calling on Kerry County Council to write to An Garda Síochána to find out why there’s been a gap and delay in such texts being sent out.

