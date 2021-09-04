Advertisement
News

Kerry County Councillor says some rents being charged locally are beyond appalling

Sep 4, 2021 15:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Councillor says some rents being charged locally are beyond appalling Kerry County Councillor says some rents being charged locally are beyond appalling
Sinn Féin Kerry County Cllr Deirdre Ferris. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Share this article

A Kerry County Councillor says some rents being charged locally are beyond appalling.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris raised the issue at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

She says some monthly rents are more than five times her mortgage.

Advertisement

Cllr Deirdre Ferris says monthly limits on private rented properties in receipt of leasing, Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) and Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) need to be increased to meet the rent increases seen in Kerry in the last year.

Ahead of the council meeting, councillor Ferris did a search online to determine rent prices locally.

The cheapest rent being charged in Kerry that day was €925, while the highest was €2,500 per month - which she says is more than five times her mortgage.

Advertisement

Cllr Ferris says there's no incentive for landlords to take part in the schemes as its now far more lucrative to lease properties on the private market.

She called on the council to write to the Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien and urgently request these limits be increased.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus