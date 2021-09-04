A Kerry County Councillor says some rents being charged locally are beyond appalling.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris raised the issue at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

She says some monthly rents are more than five times her mortgage.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris says monthly limits on private rented properties in receipt of leasing, Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) and Rental Accommodation Scheme (RAS) need to be increased to meet the rent increases seen in Kerry in the last year.

Ahead of the council meeting, councillor Ferris did a search online to determine rent prices locally.

The cheapest rent being charged in Kerry that day was €925, while the highest was €2,500 per month - which she says is more than five times her mortgage.

Cllr Ferris says there's no incentive for landlords to take part in the schemes as its now far more lucrative to lease properties on the private market.

She called on the council to write to the Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien and urgently request these limits be increased.