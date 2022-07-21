Advertisement
Kerry County Councillor says GAA should refuse sponsorship from AIB

Jul 21, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Councillor says GAA should refuse sponsorship from AIB
A Kerry County Councillor says the GAA should refuse sponsorship from AIB, following its decision to go cashless at 70 branches.

Five branches in Kerry will go cashless from September - Castleisland, Cahersiveen, Dingle, Kenmare and Killorglin – as will the Abbeyfeale branch.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald says a letter is being sent to the CEO of AIB, appealing that the decision be reversed.

He’s urging everyone to contact their branch to highlight their concerns over the decision.

Cllr Fitzgerald’s also appealing to all GAA clubs and county boards to write to the bank, refusing its sponsorship:

The five Kerry AIB branches will no longer offer cash and cheque services at the counter, or through machines inside the branch.

ATMs outside these branches will also be removed.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly says 39 people used the ATM at the Castleisland AIB branch within 45 minutes yesterday.

He is calling on the Government to put in community ATMs:

 

