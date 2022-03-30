Advertisement
News

Kerry County Councillor claims some people entering Ireland pretending to be from Ukraine

Mar 30, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Councillor claims some people entering Ireland pretending to be from Ukraine Kerry County Councillor claims some people entering Ireland pretending to be from Ukraine
Cllr Donal Grady (Non-Party) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Kerry County Councillor claims some people are “slipping into” Ireland, by pretending to be Ukrainian refugees.

Speaking at the Kerry County Council meeting, Independent councillor Donal Grady stated he was aware of people who came to Killarney under these false pretences.

He says they aren’t from Ukraine, but were studying there.

Advertisement

Cllr Grady also praised all those involved in efforts to accommodate Ukrainian refugees and stated it’s important to they are all are well-looked after here, as many of them are shell-shocked from the experience.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus