Kerry County Councillor claims some people entering Ireland pretending to be from Ukraine

A Kerry County Councillor claims some people are “slipping into” Ireland, by pretending to be Ukrainian refugees.

Speaking at the Kerry County Council meeting, Independent councillor Donal Grady stated he was aware of people who came to Killarney under these false pretences.

He says they aren’t from Ukraine, but were studying there.

Cllr Grady also praised all those involved in efforts to accommodate Ukrainian refugees and stated it’s important to they are all are well-looked after here, as many of them are shell-shocked from the experience.