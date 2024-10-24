Kerry County Councillor calls for bounty to encourage people to collect dead deer from roadside

A Kerry County Councillor has called for a bounty to be put in place to encourage people to collect dead deer left on the roadside.

Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher made the call.

He recently had a collision with a deer and says he’s aware of many other people who’ve had similar experiences.

Cllr Kelleher says herds have roamed to many parts of the county where they never have been before and they are not being kept under control as a result.

He says there should’ve been a wildlife underpass put in near Ballyvourney for the bypass to enable deer to cross without going out on the road.

Cllr Niall Kelleher says the council is very busy clearing dead deer from the road and says a bounty might encourage others to help: