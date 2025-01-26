Kerry County Council warning road users of possible debris tomorrow

Kerry County Council have been monitoring the river levels all day and no issues throughout the county.

There's minor flooding on the R560 at Camp but the road is passable.

A number of council crews were working today to clear what was left of the damage caused by Storm Éowyn.

The council are warning people that strong and gusty winds forecast overnight could cause further damage to already weakened structures and trees giving rise to dangerous traveling conditions and potential debris on roads tomorrow morning.