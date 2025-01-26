Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council warning road users of possible debris tomorrow

Jan 26, 2025 17:13 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council warning road users of possible debris tomorrow
Share this article

Kerry County Council have been monitoring the river levels all day and no issues throughout the county.

There's minor flooding on the R560 at Camp but the road is passable.

A number of council crews were working today to clear what was left of the damage caused by Storm Éowyn.

Advertisement

The council are warning people that strong and gusty winds forecast overnight could cause further damage to already weakened structures and trees giving rise to dangerous traveling conditions and potential debris on roads tomorrow morning.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

All customers to have power back by Friday the latest
Advertisement
North Kerry road reopened following collision
Kerry volunteers thanked by county’s centre 
Advertisement

Recommended

All customers to have power back by Friday the latest
North Kerry road reopened following collision
Kerry School Boys and Girls Fixtures & Results
Kerry volunteers thanked by county’s centre 
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus