Kerry County council urges public to exercise caution as Storm Gerrit rages

Dec 27, 2023 17:37 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is appealing to members of the public to exercise caution and to vigilant this evening and tonight while two weather warnings are in place for County Kerry.

An orange warning for very strong winds remains in place until midnight. A yellow warning has been issued for heavy rainfall and the likelihood of flooding is now in effect (also until midnight).

Members of the public are asked to avoid coastal and exposed areas and motorists should travel with extreme care given the likelihood of flooded roads and fallen branches or trees.

The Council’s emergency phone number will be available for the duration of the weather warning and can be contacted on 066 7183588.

 

