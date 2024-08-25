Advertisement
Kerry County Council to temporary close mid Kerry road tomorrow

Aug 25, 2024 11:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council to temporary close mid Kerry road tomorrow
Kerry County Council is giving notice that it will temporarily close a mid Kerry road for improvement works.

The L-8003 road in Ballyoughtragh, Milltown, will be closed from 8.00 a.m. to 6pm tomorrow Monday, August 26th.

It will be closed for a further 24 hours on Friday August 30th.

The purpose of this road closure is to facilitate the installation of a valve on the existing watermain.

Diversions will in place and the council says they will be clearly signposted.

Local Access will be provided for emergency services and local residents.

For more information visit kerrycoco.ie

Diversions are as follows:

Traffic travelling to Milltown:

At Laharan, take the L-11009; L-8002 and R561 towards Castlemaine. At Castlemaine, turn left onto N70 towards Milltown.

Traffic travelling from Milltown:

Travel northwards on the N70 towards Castlemaine. At Castlemaine, turn right onto R561 and another right onto L-8002 and L-11009 towards Laharan. }

