Kerry County Council to implement Slea Head drive one way system

Dec 12, 2022 09:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council will implement a one-way traffic management on Slea Head.

A clockwise traffic management system was trialled on the Slea Head drive during the summer, in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland.

Fine Gael councillor, Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald, sought an update at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

Kerry County Council confirmed they intend to implement the one way system to alleviate traffic congestion along the route.

The council say Fáilte Ireland have indicated that they will contribute towards the cost.

 

