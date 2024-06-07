Advertisement
Kerry County Council seeks planning for water activities facility in West Kerry

Jun 7, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council seeks planning for water activities facility in West Kerry
Kerry County Council is seeking to build facilities for water-based activities in Castlegregory.

The council has applied to An Bórd Pleanála for planning permission to build the facility centre at Magherabeg Beach.

It’s to include showers, changing areas, public lockers and storage.

The project is being progressed and developed by Kerry County Council, through a funding scheme from Fáilte Ireland.

The council plans to construct a facility building, which will include individual showers and changing cubicles, accessible toilet and shower room.

It will also include storage spaces, public lockers, plant room, external showers, and a covered, open space.

The council also plans to create a pedestrian-only zone around the new activities facility and entrance to the beach.

A Natura Impact Statement has been prepared for the planning application.

An Bórd Pleanála is due to decide on the application by 21st November.

Members of the public can now make submissions and observations on the proposed development, and inspect the Natura Impact Statement, with more details available on radiokerry.ie.

More information is available on how to make observations/submissions, and inspect the Natura Impact Statement, here.

Tags used in this article
