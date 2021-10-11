Advertisement
Kerry County Council says it's bringing alleged littering offences to court.

Oct 11, 2021 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Kerry County Council says it's bringing alleged littering offences to court.
Kerry County Council says it is bringing alleged littering offences to court.

Director of Services with the local authority John Breen was responding to a query from Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae, who had asked about the council's success rate in collecting fines.So far this year, Kerry County Council issued 79 fines for littering and 30 have been paid so far.

Councillor Healy-Rae says that if people are getting fines but aren't being pressured into paying them, then issuing fines becomes pointless.

John Breen says the council is pursuing the collection of fines issued.

He says the council brought a litterer to court in recent months; a fine of €300 was issued and costs were awarded in favour of the local authority.

Councillors at the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting heard there been four court prosecutions for littering so far this year.

The local authority has received nearly 1,000 complaints relating to litter, air, water and waste so far this year.

 

 

