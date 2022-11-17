Advertisement
Kerry County Council says it will improve facilities on Tralee-Fenit greenway

Nov 17, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council says it will improve facilities on Tralee-Fenit greenway
Kerry County Council says it will improve facilities on the recently-opened Tralee to Fenit Greenway.

The greenway opened fully to the public in mid-October, with the first section open since June.

At the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting, several councillors asked for more facilities along the greenway.

The council said there will be further enhancements to the greenway and accommodation works for landowners carried out in the coming months.

Councillors at the meeting raised the lack of permanent cycling pumps, dog waste facilities, safe conduct signage, seating and picnic tables on the greenway.

In response, Kerry County Council said bicycle repair stations will be provided at the trail head in Fenit, initially as a pilot, and dog waste facilities will be provided at significant access points to the greenway.

The council said it is intended that facilities on the greenway will be enhanced, including the provision of seating and picnic tables, as well as signage outlining a code of conduct for users.

Concerns were also raised by Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley about the lack of casual trading near the greenway, for example coffee stalls.

His party colleague, councillor Deirdre Ferris said any licences given for casual trading should not affect existing businesses.

Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane said the council shouldn’t exclude people who want to set up a business, and being an existing rate payer doesn’t mean nobody else can set up nearby.

Independent councillor Sam Locke called for the council to make use of the old station houses on the greenway line for businesses, which the council said it would examine.

The council said there will also be a review of casual trading licences.

