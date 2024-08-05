Advertisement
Kerry County Council says columbarium walls will be considered for larger towns

Aug 5, 2024 17:57 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council says columbarium walls will be considered for larger towns
Kerry County Council says columbarium walls will be considered for larger towns, once the required funding is available.

It says these facilities will be considered in Listowel, Killorglin, Dingle, Castleisland, Caherciveen and Kenmare.

The council says it was decided that ash plots would be used in smaller burial grounds.

The information was provided following a query from Sinn Féin councillor Robert Brosnan at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

He sought for a working group to be established to assess the possible future use of the Church at Killiney graveyard as an indoor columbarium.

