Kerry County Council publishes Economic Recovery Plan

Oct 19, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council publishes Economic Recovery Plan
Launching the new Kerry Economic Recovery Plan on Monday were staff and management of Kerry County Council: Moira Murrell (Chief Executive), Bridget Fitzgerald (Economic Development Officer), Tomás Hayes (Kerry Local Enterprise Office), Helen O’Connor-Barry (Economic Development Unit), John Griffin (Tourism Officer), Mike Scannell (Director of Economic Development), Cllr Jimmy Moloney (Cathaoirleach) Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Kerry County Council has published an Economic Recovery Plan.

This aims to help support and guide the county through the challenges of the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also stimulating and supporting economic recovery and activity in the county.

The plan is a multi-stakeholder response to the impact COVID-19 has had on the Kerry economy.

It reflects the capital and programme investment that’s committed from national and local government towards the delivery of strategic capital infrastructural projects to support the economic recovery in the county.

The Economic Recovery Plan addresses the need to build resilience and diversification into Kerry’s economy to respond to the additional challenges and opportunities faced by businesses in the county, including in the post-Brexit and post-COVID-19 environment.

This plan has 189 actions which range from supporting businesses to building resilience to climate change, the delivery of green tourism and reinvesting in towns and villages.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell says the actions and investment proposed under the ten pillars included in the plan are designed to stimulate vibrancy in our towns and villages, support the sustainable growth of our key economic sectors and the future-proofing of our economy and environment.

 

