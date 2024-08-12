Advertisement
Kerry County Council proposing introduction of controlled raised pedestrian crossing on road in Killarney

Aug 12, 2024 09:39 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council proposing introduction of controlled raised pedestrian crossing on road in Killarney
Kerry County Council is proposing to introduce a controlled raised pedestrian crossing on the L3905 Ross Road in Killarney.

This includes a minor realignment of the kerb lines at the entrance to the Castle Falls Estate on the Ross Road.

The proposal would provide pedestrian and cycle linkages with improved universal access between the existing Flesk walkway and cycleway, and the existing footpath on the Ross Road.

The plans can be viewed at Killarney Council buildings until Thursday the 5th of September.

Submissions regarding the proposal must be submitted by 4pm, September 5th 2024 to [email protected] or in writing to the Administrative officer in the Capital Development Unit at Kerry County Council.

