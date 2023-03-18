Kerry County Council issued over 340 warning letters in relation to short-term letting

Kerry County Council has issued over 340 (347) warning letters in relation to homeowners using properties for short-term letting.

The figures were provided to Independent councillors Maura Healy-Rae and Brendan Cronin.

Both tabled motions at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty also brought a motion on short-term letting before the council.

Cllrs Maura Healy-Rae and Brendan Cronin sought an update on the number of planning enforcement letters the council has sent.

Cllr Healy-Rae also sought details of how many providers made a planning application in this respect and the number of applications that were approved and refused and information on the reasons applicants were refused.

Of the 347 warning letters issues, the council says 245 of the files are now closed for various reasons including short-term letting has ceased or the property has returned to the long-term rental market.

22 enforcement notices have been issued, six of these files have been closed for similar reasons.

Since September 2019, 27 planning applications relating to short-term letting have been received by Kerry County Council and nine 9 of these relate to two or more dwellings.

10 have been granted, 14 were refused, while two were withdrawn and one decision is pending.

The Residential Tenancies (Amendment) Act 2019 introduced new regulations in relation to short-term letting in rent pressure zones; the Killarney LEA was designated as a rent pressure zone in April 2020 and is subject to this legislation.

The council adds that other areas of Kerry where evidence exists of the withdrawal of significant numbers of properties from the long-term rental market, and where known housing pressures exist have also been subject to examination and where necessary enforcement action.

Cllr Norma Moriarty also called for legislation in relation to short term letting to be amended to ensure it doesn't destroy a crucial element of our tourist accommodation provision.