Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council investigates after family dog is electrocuted while being walked by owner in Tralee

Mar 4, 2025 13:28 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council investigates after family dog is electrocuted while being walked by owner in Tralee
Share this article

Kerry County Council is carrying out an investigation into an incident in Tralee town, in which a dog was electrocuted, after he came in contact with a street light in the Caherslee area.

The otherwise healthy dog was being walked by his owner at the time, and died at the scene.

Work has since been carried out to ensure the safety of the street light.

Advertisement

Emma Fitzgibbon was walking her three-year-old Golden Retriever past the Caherslee GAA pitch on the evening of January 9th, when the dog stopped suddenly and refused to continue walking on the section of the footpath under the street light.

When his owner pulled him in off the road and back on to the footpath, he became agitated and his body went into spasm for several minutes, before he eventually died.

Gardaí, ESB staff and a veterinary nurse attended the scene and discovered that the dog had been electrocuted, most likely by current from the street light reacting with ice on the footpath.

Advertisement

Ms Fitzgibbon says their beloved family pet suffered a horrific death:

Kerry County Council, which has responsibility for street lights in the town, says it's carrying out a detailed investigation of the incident.

Advertisement

They say the report is nearing completion and mitigation measures have been put in place to prevent recurrence.

They've also confirmed that the location was made safe.

Radio Kerry understands that the street light in question, along with a number of other lights in the Caherslee area which had been out of order for some time, was switched back on, on the day the dog died.

Advertisement

And you'll hear more on that story on TalkAbout at 1.30pm

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Uisce Éireann called on to install back-up power supply to ensure water supply during Kerry power outages
Advertisement
Over €1 million in district court fines remain unpaid in Kerry
Ireland South MEP backs proposal to amend Ireland’s triple lock mechanism
Advertisement

Recommended

Minister to launch Irish Museum Association’s conference in Kerry
Over €1 million in district court fines remain unpaid in Kerry
Good news on injury front from Ireland camp
Tralee based HR expert labels findings of research into women in senior roles as disappointing 
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus