Kerry County Council is holding a household hazardous waste event this month, as part of the Anti-Dumping Initiative 2024.

Members of the public will be able to drop off items - including paints, cleaning-products, pesticides, oils - for appropriate removal and disposal.

The collection will only take hazardous waste from householders, meaning no business or farm-related waste will be accepted.

The event takes place on September 14th from 10am until 2pm, at the car-park on the eastern side of County Buildings, Rathass, Tralee.