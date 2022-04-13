Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council hopes to implement one-way traffic system around Slea Head long term

Apr 13, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council hopes to implement one-way traffic system around Slea Head long term Kerry County Council hopes to implement one-way traffic system around Slea Head long term
The Slea Head Drive, west of Dingle, on Kerry's Wild Atlantic Way
Share this article

Kerry County Council is hoping to implement a long-term one-way traffic system around Slea Head during summer periods.

For a trial period of four days next week, large vehicles will have to abide by a one-way system along the West Kerry route.

Director of Services at Kerry County Council, John Breen says traffic counters will be set up to collect information during the trial period which runs from Tuesday, April 19th until Friday the 22nd.

Advertisement

This will allow the council to monitor and compare data on a weekly basis.

A staff member will also be present to engage with the public - this'll help to further improve data collected.

John Breen says advance signage will be increased to encourage drivers to use the one-way system.

Advertisement

Mr Breen hopes the pilot period will lead to further improvements of traffic management around Slea Head.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus