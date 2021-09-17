Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council has loans of over €68 million

Sep 17, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council has loans of over €68 million Kerry County Council has loans of over €68 million
Share this article

Kerry County Council has loans of over €68 million.

This is according to a council audit published by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, which covers the financial standing of the authority up to the end of 2019. The auditor reports the council has loans totalling €68.5 million, with land loans accounting for over €29 million.

Interest-only repayments of €379,000 were made on the land loans during 2019. These repayments are non-recoupable, which means they're funded by the council's own reserves.

Advertisement

The auditor says the future financing of these loans needs to be resolved as a matter of urgency, when the financial impact of the pandemic is taken into account.

In response, council CEO Moira Murrell said the financial balance at the end of 2020 will show a reduced balance, given the extensive housing capital programme which is underway.

She adds the council is closely monitoring the financial impact of the pandemic.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus