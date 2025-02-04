Advertisement
Kerry County Council gets over €75,000 in festival funding

Feb 4, 2025 08:46 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council gets over €75,000 in festival funding
Kerry County Council has received €75,250 under the Regional Festival and Participative Events Programme 2025.

It is inviting applications for the programme, which is funded by Fáilte Ireland.

This programme supports festivals and events that bring tourists to Kerry, attract visitors from home and abroad, increase overnight stays, boost the local economy, and improve the visitor experience.

The council has warned that funding is not guaranteed, and that applications will be evaluated competitively based on the programme guidelines.

The deadline for applications is Monday, 17th February at 5p.m.

