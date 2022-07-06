Kerry County Council failed to require land to provide footpath In Killarney estate

Kerry County Council has failed to acquire land to provide a footpath in a busy estate in Killarney.

Killarney Municipal District engineer John Ahern said he was unable to secure agreement with the landowner to create a footpath leading to Bruach na hAbhann (Brook na Hown) located near Lidl.

John Ahern said the issue lies in the landowner not wanting to sell the piece of land to Kerry County Council by agreement.

Independent councillor Donal Grady asked if the council could forcibly attain the required piece of land with a compulsory purchase order.

Mr Ahern said he's in talks with a second landowner to extend part of the footpath however, he says it won't solve the problem.