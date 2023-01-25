Kerry County Council expects to make over 250 social housing units available this year

Kerry County Council says it hopes to make over 250 social housing units available in 2023.

These include 81 council built and turnkey properties, and 172 Approved Housing Body units.

The information was provided at the full meeting of Kerry County Council, in response to a motion from Kerry Independent Alliance councillor for the Killarney MD, John O’Donoghue.

Advertisement

Figures provided by Kerry County Council at the recent full council meeting, show that 253 properties are anticipated to be made available as social housing units this year.

This number includes turnkey properties, which remain as proposals until completion and final closure.

Advertisement

The council also noted final delivers and completions under this heading, are subject to current and ongoing risks in construction, including supply chain issues.

81 social housing units across the county are listed as council builds. This includes 14 units in Ballybunion, 7 in Ballylongford, 22 in Tarbert, 16 in Dingle, 5 in Ballyheigue, 14 at phase five stage in Kenmare, and three part five units.

172 units are listed as (AHB) Approved Housing Bodies properties, including 43 houses in Tralee, 26 in Listowel, 7 in Cahersiveen, 4 in Killorglin and 25 at phase 6 stage in Killarney.

Advertisement

In addition to this figure, Kerry County Council says there are also 17 long term lease units, that were approved in 2021, due to be delivered this year.

The council say the are also seeing an increase in activity in the repair and leases scheme. They say the vacant homes unit is currently assessing a number of applications and it’s expected some of these units may be delivered this year, subject to approval of applications and availability of contractors.