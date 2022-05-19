Advertisement
Kerry County Council employees retire after combined service of 75 years

May 19, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry County Council employees are retiring after a combined service of 75 years.

The Director of Services Economic and Community Development in Kerry County Council, Michael Scannell is retiring after 43 years.

He also served as the manager of the Tralee Municipal District.

Meanwhile, senior engineer with Kerry County Council Tom Sheehy is retiring after 32 years.

Both men were praised for their work at the recent meeting of the council.

Speaking at that meeting, Michael Scannell said it was wonderful to spend 43 working in his own county; he reflected on the many changes over the years and said his main memories involved the many friendships he formed with council colleagues.

