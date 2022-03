Kerry County Council drew down over €80,000 (€80,165) to fund traveller accommodation last year (2021).

The figures were provided by Minister of State for Local Government and Planning and Fine Gael TD Peter Burke, following a question by Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin in the Dáil recently.

Previous figures show, during the period 2017-2020, the amounts drawn down ranged between €15,000 and €75,000.