Kerry County Council doesn’t own enough land to deliver social housing targets

Kerry County Council does not own enough land to deliver on its social housing targets over the next four years.

This was revealed in the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting, following a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall.

It comes as over 2,000 people remain on a waiting list for social housing in Tralee.

Cllr Wall asked the council to source more serviced sites for local authority house building.

In response, Kerry County Council said it’s intended that the local authority will either develop sites from its own portfolio, or purchase additional lands and make them available for development.

The council said its Housing Capital Unit is assessing its landbank to see what sites could be considered for the serviced sites scheme.

It said it has insufficient land in its ownership to deliver on its social housing targets 2022 to 2026, and so a number of sites in the county are being assessed for suitability.

The council says it continues to pursue available lands for the purposes of social housing.

It comes as 2,271 social housing applicants are awaiting accommodation, having selected Tralee as one of their top three areas of preference.

54% of these applicants are seeking one-bed units, while 27% are seeking two-bed units.