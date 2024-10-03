Kerry County Council developing policy document around CCTV use illegal dumping detection

Kerry County Council is in the process of developing a policy document around the appropriate use of CCTV for the detection of illegal dumping.

The information was provided at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting, in response to a motion from Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly.

Cllr Charlie Farrelly raised the motion urging the council to install CCTV cameras at the bottle bank in Castleisland, where he claimed dumping is getting out of control.

In response the council advised this bring bank is in a privately owned carpark and it has not received any complaints from the owners regarding littering there.

Cllr Farrelly told the meeting he was not satisfied by the response, adding council staff regularly have to attend the car park to clean up excess litter in this area.

He says household waste and bags of nappies are being left at the site and something must be done to address it.

Cllr Farrelly suggested moving the bottle bank to council property.

The council says having reviewed government codes of practice around the use of CCTV and drones for illegal dumping detection, and guidance from the Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authorities (WERLA), it is in the process of developing policy documents.

The local authority says it intends to bring this to the next Environment, Climate Action, Marine and Emergency Planning SPC for consideration.

However, it advised, sites that may be considered for CCTV in due course are being monitored and assessed in the interim.

Cllr Farrelly’s motion was seconded by Fine Gael councillor, Tommy Griffin, who says the exact same issues around illegal dumping are being experienced at the bottle bank in Boolteens.