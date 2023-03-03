Kerry County Council clarifies position on the accommodation of refugees and asylum seekers

Kerry County Council has clarified its position on the accommodation of refugees and asylum seekers.

It comes after Councillor Aoife Thornton stated the local authority would be halting the accommodation of them pending further guidelines.

The Council says that it is continuing to work with IPAS, which deals with asylum seekers, by identifying potential sources of housing.

Advertisement

The local authority, however, says it's awaiting guidelines in respect to the refurbishment of private properties to accommodate asylum seekers and refugees.