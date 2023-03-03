Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council clarifies position on the accommodation of refugees and asylum seekers

Mar 3, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council clarifies position on the accommodation of refugees and asylum seekers Kerry County Council clarifies position on the accommodation of refugees and asylum seekers
Share this article

Kerry County Council has clarified its position on the accommodation of refugees and asylum seekers.

It comes after Councillor Aoife Thornton stated the local authority would be halting the accommodation of them pending further guidelines.

The Council says that it is continuing to work with IPAS, which deals with asylum seekers, by identifying potential sources of housing.

Advertisement

The local authority, however, says it's awaiting guidelines in respect to the refurbishment of private properties to accommodate asylum seekers and refugees.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus