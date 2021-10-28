Kerry County Council called on to review service level agreement with Irish Water

Kerry County Council is being called on to review its service level agreement with Irish Water.

Fine Gael councillor Bobby O'Connell says the CEO of Irish Water has acknowledged that this service level agreement is no longer fit for purpose.

He praised Kerry County Council water staff for their fantastic work, but says it's unfair the local authority is getting flack for a service it has no control over.

The council says with the publication of the water sector transformation policy paper and the ongoing discussions towards the establishment of a single public utility, the service level agreement is in effect being reviewed at national level.