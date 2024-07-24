Kerry County Council called on to replace or repair road signs to ensure road safety

Kerry County Council is being called on to replace or repair road signs to ensure road safety.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley made the call.

He says some signs are faded, while others are covered in moss or blocked by hedges and some are missing.

Cllr Foley says during a 12km drive, he noticed ten signs that he says need attention.

He raised the issue at the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

The council stated the roads department is continually reviewing and carrying out maintenance of such signs, adding it puts a particular focus on regulatory signage at junctions.

Cllr Michael Foley says these signs are vital for road safety and he wants action taken to address these issues: