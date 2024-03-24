Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council awards nearly €56,000 of Arts Act Grants and Artist Bursaries for 2024

Mar 24, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council awards nearly €56,000 of Arts Act Grants and Artist Bursaries for 2024
Kerry County Council has awarded nearly €56,000 of Arts Act Grants and Artist Bursaries for 2024.

The Arts Act Grant is awarded to arts festivals, events, and venues in Kerry while, the Artist Bursaries are awarded to schools to engage artists, and to individual artists from or based in the county.

In total, 35,000 euro of Arts Act Grants were awarded to 27 recipients, including Listowel Visual Artists Collective, Ceardlann Scríbhneoireachta Gaeilge, Beaufort Film Night, Comhchoiste Ghaeltacht Uíbh Ráthaigh, Harp Day Kerry 2024 and the Ivyleaf Arts Centre.

Four schools and 22 individual artists received Artist Bursaries totalling nearly 21,000 euro.

The Artist in Schools bursaries went to St. Brendan’s College, Firies National School, Lyreacrompane Firies National School and Scoil Realt na Mara.

