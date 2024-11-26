Kerry County Council announces road closures for Killarney Historic Stages Rally

Kerry County Council has decided to temporarily close several roads and streets as well as a car park to traffic in Killarney this weekend.

This is to facilitate the holding of the Killarney Towers Hotel Killarney Historic Stages Rally.

The rally will take place this Saturday, the 30th of November.

Kenmare Place and Main Street from the Killarney Plaza Hotel to the junction of Main Street and New Street will be closed from 6.30pm until 9pm on Friday the 29th.

This is for the ceremonial start of the rally.

For the Moll’s Gap Stages, routes in this area involved in the rally will be closed from 6am to 2.15pm on Saturday the 30th.

This includes the roads starting 100M beyond the entrance to Muckross House via Galway’s Bridge, Moll’s Gap, and turning right onto Sneem Road via Derrynafunsha, Barfinnihy Lake, Derreenfinlehid and finishing before the Strawberry Field Restaurant and the N71 from Moll’s Gap to Kenmare for a distance of 500 metres.

For the Beallaghbeama Stages, roads in this area will close from 7.45am until 2.45pm on the Saturday.

This includes the roads starting at Derreendarragh Cross on the R568, via Gearha Cross, Tooreennafersha, Beallaghbeama Gap and finishing at Shronahiree More.

Roads included in the Caragh Lake Stage will close from 8.20am to 3.15pm that day.

This includes roads starting at Rowantree Bar via Dromstabla, Cappamore, Dromdoory, Blackstones, Bunglasha South, Coad, Quaybaun, and finishing at Tooreennasliggaun

Roads involved in the Kilcummin Stages of the rally will close from 1.15pm until 8pm on Saturday.

This involves the roads starting at Scart Cross via Boolacullane, Killeagh Cross, Rossanean, Leamnaguilla, Coolick, Knocklebede, Knockataggle Beg, Clashnagarrane, and finishing at Ballynamaunagh

All adjoining public roads will be closed for a distance of 205m from each junction.

The Lewis Road Car Park will be used as Parc Ferme and will be unavailable for parking from 7pm on Thursday, the 28th November to 10pm on Saturday the 30th.

For the ceremonial finish, Kenmare Place and Main Street from the Killarney Plaza Hotel to Market Cross will be closed from 6pm to 8.30pm on the Saturday.

The laneway adjacent to the Killarney Town Hall and the Plaza Hotel will also be closed at the same times.

For more information, visit kerrycoco.ie.