Advertisement
News

Kerry Councillors respond to relocation of Ukrainians

Apr 30, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Councillors respond to relocation of Ukrainians Kerry Councillors respond to relocation of Ukrainians
Share this article

Some Kerry Councillors are calling for a reversal of the plan to relocate 75 Ukrainian refugees from Cahersiveen.

The Department of Integration has issued letters to residents of Skellig Accommodation Centre stating that they are to be moved on Tuesday.

It is understood the move is to accommodate people seeking international protection.

Advertisement

Fianna Fail Councillor, Micheal Cahill has said these families are very well settled in Cahersiveen and should be allowed rebuild their lives.

While fellow Fianna Fail Councillor, Norma Moriarty has added people have found security in the community.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus