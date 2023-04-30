Kerry Councillors respond to relocation of Ukrainians

Some Kerry Councillors are calling for a reversal of the plan to relocate 75 Ukrainian refugees from Cahersiveen.

The Department of Integration has issued letters to residents of Skellig Accommodation Centre stating that they are to be moved on Tuesday.

It is understood the move is to accommodate people seeking international protection.

Fianna Fail Councillor, Micheal Cahill has said these families are very well settled in Cahersiveen and should be allowed rebuild their lives.

While fellow Fianna Fail Councillor, Norma Moriarty has added people have found security in the community.